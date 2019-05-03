Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 200 people were killed, and property worth hundreds of millions destroyed, following attacks on Benue communities, by suspected Jukun militia in the crisis which rocked communities on the borders of Benue and Taraba states ,recently.

Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Ibellogo Tor-Ityokaa disclosed this at a world press conference he addressed in Zaki-Biam, yesterday.

He gave the names of villages worst hit by the attacks to include Tse- Ayali, Igbongom, Tse-Ayali and Tse -Atsenga, Vaase, Namtaav and New City.

The LG chairman alleged that more villages are still being attacked and attributed the cause of the crisis to politics.

Tor-Ityokaa said “from available intelligence report, the Tiv in Taraba were attacked owing to their refusal to vote Jukun candidates during the last general election.

“I think what is happening is well beyond an ordinary squabble as it is being reported. From intelligence, we have gathered that the Tiv, especially those living in Wukari, are being killed over issues that had to do with politics.”