By Omodele Adigun

About 200 participants are expected at the 6th Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSMEs) Trade Fair organised by the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Lagos Chapter, in conjunction with the Lagos State government.

According to its Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr Peter Popoola, the week-long event, which holds at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, will commence on Monday, May 9 and end on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the theme: The Indispensable Role of MSMEs in Quest for Nigeria’s Industrialisation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The trade fair is to expose our members’ products to the market. You all know that sale is the blood of every business. No matter how good your product is, if your product is not selling, the business will go into non- existence,” Popoola stated while drumming support for the exhibition, as he lamented NASSI members are battling myriads of challenges such as poor patronage , lack of constant power supply and funding inaccessibility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that small scale industries were the backbone of an economy, especially Nigeria, where they are over 80 per cent contribute significantly to GDP as well as providing jobs.

NASSI Lagos Chairman Mrs. Getrude Aikhimien, said the government, as the biggest spender, should assist the members by buying their goods. She, however, thanked the Lagos State government for its assistance over the years and for sponsoring the fair.