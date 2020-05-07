TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Over 200 persons have been arrested and over 20 vehicles impounded by different teams enforcing the lockdown at the Elekahia Isolation Centre, following the 24 hours total lockdown declared by the Rivers State government, which took effect yesterday.

Also, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended Rivers people for complying with the lockdown declared by government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Wike, who spoke after monitoring the level of compliance yesterday, said that the level of compliance was up to 95 percent.

He said: “I want to commend Rivers people for the level of support they have shown. The level of compliance is quite satisfactory. It is more than 95 percent within the two Local Government Areas’.

The governor regretted that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) moved to sabotage the lockdown by issuing illegal letters to companies.