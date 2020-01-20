No fewer than two hundred (200) players will contest for the maiden edition of late Chief Taiwo Joseph Ogunjobi U-17 Tournament.

The age grade tournament is sponsored by Assistant Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Siji Lagunju, to boost discovery of exceptional talents abounding at the grassroots, catching them young in a bid to provide a well defined future for the players.

The tourney is scheduled to kick off on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Ilesha Government High School, with the finals billed for Monday February 10, to mark one year remembrance of the former secretary general of Nigeria Football Federation.

Chairman, Ijesha Football Association, Rawlings Oyebayo told newsmen after the screening and draws for the tournament that 10 clubs registered for the tourney to be played on league format.

While speaking with journalists, Lagunju noted: “We are optimistic that this event will go a long way in discovering hidden talents, who will become future stars, we are persuaded that this initiative will succeed in raising the Mikel Obis of this generation.

“We plan to use this tournament to promote the talents of our resourceful youths and showcase them for possible future career. The tournament will give birth to the stars of tomorrow.”