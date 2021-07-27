No fewer than 200 students from selected public schools in Lagos State have been trained in various ways and means as well as strategies to live a drug-free life and avoid pitfalls of juvenile delinquency.

The programme, tagged “Safe School Initiative,” was an initiative of a non-governmental organisation, Community Health Safety & Environmental Rescue Initiative (CHESRI), sponsored by the SIFAX Group.

The beneficiary schools are United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; Apapa Senior High School, Randle Senior Secondary School, Surulere, and New Era Senior Girls School, Surulere.

According to Lilian Azu, CHESRI’s executive director, the training was aimed at creating and promoting awareness about the dangers of various forms of juvenile delinquency that are prevalent among secondary school students in the state and to equip them with the right knowledge to combat the menace. Some of the topics of the event focused on: basic CPR skills, dangers of drug abuse, menstrual health and sexual abuse.

She lauded SIFAX Group for supporting the initiative, adding that the students would be supported to become ambassadors who will in turn train and guide other students.

Head, corporate communications, SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, while speaking at one of the schools, emphasized the importance of safety education among students and reinstated the company’s commitment as a socially-responsible establishment in supporting projects that are beneficial to the society.

He said: “At SIFAX Group, we believe that safety is synonymous with prosperity. It is only a safe society that translates to a prosperous living. This is the reason we have thrown our weight behind this ‘Safe School Initiative’ in order to equip the young ones with the skills needed to build a bright future.

“From what we have seen so far in the training, we are convinced that projects of this nature are needed in all schools and, we will not relent in our support for such initiatives.”

