In commemoration of Children’s Day, MTN Nigeria in partnership with Google hosted over 200 children to a special Children’s Day celebration themed “Tech Makers: The Next Wave.”

Speaking on MTN’s objective for the event, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “Today’s event is geared towards inspiring young children to become tech entrepreneurs because tech can position them into a world of unimaginable opportunities.”

The students who came from schools across Lagos, such as; Kaydel Comprehensive College, Methodist Boys High School, Methodist Girls High School, Igbobi College, Queens College, King’s College, Regan Memorial Baptist Girls, Baptist Academy Boys, and New Estate Baptist Secondary School, were introduced into the world of technology by Backend Developer, Ruth Ikegah, 17-year-old self-taught software developer, Obaloluwa Odelana and Co-founder/Chief Marketing Officer, PiggyVest, Joshua Chibueze.

Speaking on the partnership with MTN, Director, West Africa, Google, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said, “Children are very important to the future of Nigeria, and it is important that we share insights with them. We are delighted to be partnering with MTN for this event because we are passionate about creating digital empowerment.”

