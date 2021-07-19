From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 200 unemployed youths both male and female in Borno, have completed three months training in various skills with start-up tools to prevent them from associating with violent extremists.

The training was organised by GreenCode, a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with International Alert, both engaging in humanitarian supports in Borno.

GreenCode Project Officer, Mr Samson Oyeleke in an opening remark at the graduation ceremony of the 200 trainees in Maiduguri weekend, said the training would prevent jobless youths in the state from joining violent extremism and Boko Haram insurgents.

“This project by GreenCode and International Alert, is tagged Trans-Sahara Countering Terrorism Partner shop (TSCTP. The overall goal of the project is to reduce the risk of recruitment of community members by Boko Haram by engaging communities in prevention activities of countering violent extremisms,” GreenCode Project Officer, Mr Samson Oyeleke said.

He said the organisation was conscious of the implications of displacement of about two million people on youths in the state and how they can be lured into violent extremism and other criminal acts when they are not engaged. He said, the project, funded by the United States Embassy, also provided start-up tools and kits for the trainers chosen from three local governments including Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC),Jere and Bama,.badly affected by the over a decade insurgency.

Borno State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Malam Saina Buba represented by a director for youths in the ministry, Hajiya Hadiza Lawan commended GreenCode and International Alert. He asked the trainees to make good use of the tools given to them.

Sowing machines, welding equipment, grinding machine, carpentry tools, deep freezers were among the items given to the graduating trainees. One of them, Dogara Kaptinn promised to assist his parents and siblings when he fully commence operation as a welder.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.