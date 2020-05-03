Residents of Okota, Ilupeju, Ikorodu, Alimosho on Lagos Mainland and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos, were all smiles and full of thanks when the second round of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) palliative focuses on Lagos Mainland and Ibeju-Lekku communities.

Our correspondent, who covered the events reported that the front line real estate firm ensured that every vulnerable person was provided for as it went house to house dropping generous food stuffs in the communities, over the weekend.

Many aged men and women showered prayers on PWAN and its staff saying “God will bless and prosper your business for remembering us in this difficult times. You hand will never go down”

PWAN’s Group Managing Director, Dr Jayne Onwumere, seeing the relief and tears of joy on the faces of over 2000 recipients, said that her company was ready to do more to cushion the drastic effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the masses.

“I feel humbled that God Almighty has given us the previlaged to bring some smiles to the faces of the masses of our people.

The pandemic has actually imposed harsh times, hunger and psychological trauma on our citizens.

I can only say that PWAN, as a responsible corporate organisation is ready to do more to ease the sufferings of our people while we hope that other corporate entities and net worth individuals will contribute their own quotas particularly to touch the vulnerable ones directly.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the firm’s Palliative Programme, and Managing Director of PWAN Edge an affiliate of PWAN Group, Ambassador Iyiola OyiLola added.

“It was a fulfilling experience to see the excitement and the show of joy and appreciation on the faces of the people especially when they least expected that some one is thinking of them or bordered that they exist.”

The Managing Director of PWAN Prime Investments and Properties Limited. and joint Coordinator of the food distribution on Lagos Mainland, Obianuju Chinwuba, said that they decided to focus on the mainland area this time around because more of the vulnerable reside there. “We gave the palliatives first to the elderly, women/ mothers with children, younger persons and eventually to all residents, family to family.”

The items shared include rice, spaghetti, noodles, tomato, beans, mask and other essential items. For his own part, Femi Akanbi, PWAN’s Human Resources Officer, added: “We did the palliatives in Okota,Ilupeju, Ikorodu, Alimosho and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos to show the masses love and give the hope; because we realise that government cannot do it all alone.

Ambassador Oyilola described PWAN as an organisation that is structured human face saying: “Since the inception of PWAN Group, it’s been about adding value to people in different forms and measure.

“From the first week of the lockdown, the company paid out a token of #6,000 to her over 60,000 independent marketers across Nigeria, gave out food items to the neighbourhood of Sangotedo, Abijo, lake all the way down to Eleko junction along Lagos/Epe Expressway.