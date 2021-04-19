From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Plans are being concluded for over 20,000 founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in four councils of Abia State, to dump the party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Sun was told.

The prospective defectors, drawn from Ukwa West, Ukwa East, Osisoma and parts of Aba metropolis, with their leader, Promise Elechi, from Owo Asa in Ukwa West Area, are unhappy of being side-lined in appointments by the various administrations that have governed the state, despite huge financial and personal contributions to the party’s electoral victories.

Elechi said his group and other political associates spread across Abia South senatorial district, decided to leave the PDP in droves, for not benefitting from its rulership of the state since 1999.

The former director general of Peter Odili Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2007, mentioned names of top senators, members of the House of Representatives and governorship candidates he and his groups had helped, who in turn failed to consider any of them for appointment or other assistance.

He added that he had been variously disturbed by the poor state of the people, hence the decision to move to another party.

He accused those using Ukwa/Ngwa as platform for carrying out personal interests aimed at enriching themselves to desist from such acts, even as he promised to ensure the success of APC in Ukwa land, which he said had nothing to show for huge revenue being derived from its crude oil deposits.