Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday disclosed his administration has distributed palliatives to about 200,000 households since the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Akeredolu said, apart from the vulnerable that could relatively move around, his administration has also reached out to those in the hospitals; the sick, pregnant women and nursing mothers, to minimise the impacts of COVID-19 on the people.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of distribution of COVID-19 palliative Items in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, Akeredolu said the outbreak of the disease has adversely affected both lives and means of livelihood of the people.

“To us, it can be likened to a state of warfare. We are fighting an invisible enemy. Many are carrying the ‘bullet wound’ without knowing and many are already sent to early graves and many more may still go unless we brace up and do what is right as individuals and communities,” he said.

The governor, who said his administration is doing the best within the available resources to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic on the people, said part of his mitigation strategies is the provision of food items as palliatives to the people.