From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Coordinator of Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Chief Charles Ogbonna has said the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubarkar will win the state in next year’s election.

This is even as he explained that the former Vice President remains the best candidate among other contestants

Speaking during a meeting with local government coordinators, Ogbonna commended the LGA coordinators for their efforts and urged them to win the State for the PDP .

The campaign coordinators who expressed their commitment to upholding the 5 over 5 project of the PDP (winning all the elective positions in the state), noted that Abia which has been a PDP State would still remain in the hands of PDP, come 2023.

Apart from delivering Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate , Ifeanyi Okowa, the State and LG PDP coordinators also promised to work for the success of all candidates of PDP in all elective posts in Abia State .

They informed that all grassroots mobilization have been deployed, while every campaign strategy have been put in place to deliver Atiku, noting that the South East would be greatly developed if Atiku takes over .

Speaking also, ex SSG in Abia, Dr Eme Okoro advised the Igbo not to vote on sentiments but vote someone who will positively turn things around for them.