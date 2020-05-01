Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, has responded to a class action suit filed by some Nigerian lawyers against the Chinese Government, demanding for $200 billion damages for the negative impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

The lead counsel of the legal experts, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, had in a statement, said the damages were for loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of normal daily existence of people in Nigeria.

But the Embassy, in a statement by its Press Secretary, Mr Sun Saixiong, said attacking and discrediting other countries from other countries will not save the time and lives lost.

“In the face of major public health crises and infectious diseases, the international community should stand in solidarity and work together, not resort to mutual accusation or demand retribution and accountability. As we recall, there has never been any precedence of the latter.

“Currently, China is standing together with Nigeria in the global fight against COVID-19. Our people are joining hands to overcome the current difficulties. Attacking and discrediting other countries from other countries will not save the time and lives lost. At this critical moment, we urge that some Nigerian legal practitioners will do more things to enhance mutual trust and help epidemic prevention and control in both countries, rather than dancing to the tune of a certain country to hype up the situation,” China said.