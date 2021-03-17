Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he intends on working closely with Anthony Joshua ‘real soon,’ with the two talking ‘all the time’ according to the boxing legend
Joshua and Mayweather’s relation- ship has blossomed in recent years and even saw the 44-year-old surprisingly turn up to see the Brit successfully defended his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev in December.
The boxing legend also revealed how he and Joshua have been ‘talking all the time’
And now the American – who announced plans to move into coaching last year – looks ready to offer even more wisdom to Joshua in the coming months, ahead of AJ’s hugely anticipated £200million showdown with Tyson Fury later on this summer.
While it isn’t clear what the pair’s working relationship will be, Mayweather insists that he will be looking to help Joshua in some form.
