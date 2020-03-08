Gyang Bere, Jos

A survivor of the 2010 massacre that perished 354 persons in Dogo Nahawa village in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Benjamin Chuwang, has described his survival of the incident as a miracle.

Benjamin, who was almost half dead but picked for rehabilitation from the gutters by President of Arm of Hope Foundation, Apostle Eugene Ogu, cried and wailed as he relived the memory of how his father, mother and one kid were matched to death in their sleep.

The 200-level student of Abia State University disclosed this, yesterday, in Jos during 10th year memorial and foundation laying ceremony of a laboratory, computer Center and examination hall for Arm of Hope Memorial Grammar School, Dogo Nahawa as well as commissioning of three boreholes for the affected villages.

Narrating the sad experience, he said: “As they macheted me, I thought I was dead. Having lost my father and my mother in the incident, I was left with no hope until I met Apostle Eugene Ogu, who treated me and gave me scholarship right from J SS one to the university level where I am today.”