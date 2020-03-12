Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has said that Nigerians and Igbo people in particular were getting upset over the abandonment of the 2014 National Conference recommendations.

President of Ohanaeze in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, in an interview with Daily Sun, yesterday, said the recommendations, if implemented, would reduce the current ethno-religious and political crisis in the country.

Ogene also said that with full implementation of the conference recommendations, states in the country would enjoy healthy rivalry and steady growth; unlike what obtains in the present scenario in Nigeria.

He said the much-clamoured restructuring, state police that would address the growing insecurity in the country as well other contending issues in the polity were already accommodated in the report.

“The 2014 National Conference recommendations hold great promise for Nigerians, if fully implemented. The conference recommendations are parked with good tidings for Nigeria.

“I carefully studied the Confab recommendations, and I will say authoritatively that if fully implemented, it will douse tension and anger among Nigerians, it will reduce ethno-religious conflicts, reduce bad blood and recriminations among Nigerians.

“It is worrisome that since 2015, when this present administration came on board, it never made any comment about implementing the recommendations of the conference. It is, therefore, my candid advice and suggestion that the recommendations be implemented without delay.

“Implementing the confab recommendations will result in restructuring the country; and restructuring the country will lead Nigeria to the easy way to prosperity, happiness and peace,” the Ohaneze boss said.