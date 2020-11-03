Magnus Eze, Enugu

Traditional rulers, youths and other stakeholders in Enugu State have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of priority, work out modalities for the implementation of the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference with a view to restructuring the country.

They spoke at a parley called by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the instance of the president, to resolve pending issues relating to the just concluded EndSARS protest by the youths.

Onyeama said the president was committed to reforming the police as well as putting the country on the path of sustainable growth.

He stated that having moved round to assess the extent of damages on private and public utilities and loss of lives recorded during the protests noting that “we are the losers.”

At the event, there was a consensus among speakers on the need for the country to be restructured in order to get the best out of its various peoples.

Traditional ruler of Oduma community, Igwe Godwin Nwanjoku, said the need for full restructuring of the country had become more compelling following events of the EndSARS protest.

He regretted that a peaceful protest against police brutality had turned violent. He noted that the development showed how frustrated Nigerians had grown about the quality of governance in the country.

The monarch said the only way to avert future occurrence of such ugly development was to restructure and cede more responsibilities to the various federating units.