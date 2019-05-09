Tony John, Port Harcourt and Charles Nwaoguji

Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has giving reasons why it has been sensitised members of the public on its new 2015 Act and on ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The organisation with support from Diamond Leeds Limited, yesterday held a one day sensitisation workshop on “SON Act and Ease of Doing Business” with major industry stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rives State.

In his address, Director General of SON, Osita Abaloma, represented by the South-South Regional Coordinator, Alhaji Sale Abubakar Babaji, said that the organisation has placed much emphasis on capacity building on the basis of which, SON organised the workshop.

In his remarks, Chief Ifeanyi Okoye, Chairman of the event, said “No business in any part of the world can progress effectively without regulations to guide its operation”.

He noted that SON is the key agency of Nigeria that oversees the activities of all the organisations in the country to ensure standard products.

For his part, Engr. Obalade Ayoola, Coordinator of Rivers/Bayelsa states, noted that the “Workshop was based on SON Act No 14 of 2015 and its relation to ease of doing business”.

He said the purpose of the workshop was to bring the various stakeholders, manufacturers, importers, consumers and members of the public to the knowledge of requirement of the Act.

Also, he added that it was to let “the participants understand the various services SON offers and how the new Act had helped to ease doing business in Nigeria”.

Justice Ngozi Orji, Enugu State High Court Judge, in her paper presentation titled “SON Act and Ease of Doing Business”, noted that SON is the apex regulating agency in terms of standard products. She said SON is one of the government agencies that have a major role in ensuring the ease of doing business in Nigeria.