Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday said there would be an extension of deadline for prospective candidates to register for the online 2018/2019 admission screening.

The institution’s Spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adekoya said the extension was as a result of the hitches experienced by prospective candidates during the registration for the admission screening since the portal was opened.

He said the delay witnessed by most candidates was unusual with the university’s portal and was as result of a change from Interswitch to Remita by the university.

‘’The university decided to patronise Remita because the company accommodated so many of its students who participated in the Ready, Set, Work Initiative.

‘’Unfortunately, the server was yet to be perfected to process payment and registration seamlessly.

‘’Due to the lapses and challenges experienced by some of the candidates, there will be an extension in the deadline for the registration to accommodate those facing such challenges.

‘’Although I cannot ascertain for how many days the extension will be, the deadline initially scheduled for August 16 will surely be extended,’’ he said.

According to him, part of the challenges reported is that payment do not drop as soon as it is made; so candidates cannot continue with their registration.

Adekoya advised intending students who were still finding it difficult or impossible to register to visit cyber cafes in the university campus because they were more familiar with the operation and techniques of the process.

He also allayed fears of prospective candidates who were still expecting the National Examination Council (NECO) result, saying that the university would also accommodate them to register.

He said the university would reopen its portal for few days for the affected candidates to register once the result is out.

Adekoya also noted that the university was in contact with Remita to ensure that the portal worked seamlessly without giving prospective students unnecessary stress.

He, however, advised candidates to be patient with the system, as it was only delaying and would still service them, as it had done to so many.

NAN reports that LASU had announced that portal for registration of the 2019/2020 online admission screening would be opened between Aug.1 to Aug. 16.

The university also said that screening of the prospective students would be based on Point Grading System (PGS). (NAN)