People lost their lives in flash floods in several states across the country in 2018, following heavy rains that caused the River Niger and Benue to overflow

Tessy Igomu

The passing year 2018 was one characterised by a number of tragic incidents that led to huge losses and claimed the lives of many across the country.

One of such incidents was the Otedola Bridge inferno. Thursday, June 28, 2018, would always be remembered as a black day in Lagos. That day, a fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing 12 people and razing at least 67 vehicles. The 19-year-old truck was said to have been carrying content twice its capacity before it exploded.

It was not the first. On March 1, the Iyana-Odo axis of the LASU-Isheri Expressway in Lagos was rocked by a pipeline explosion. Though no life was lost, it created apprehension and pandemonium in the area.

On Sunday, September 9, journalist and publisher of Brand Campaign Magazine, Akinwunmi Dickson, and his 12-year-old son, Nelson, were killed after a fire gutted a shopping complex on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos. The deceased were asleep in the office located in the complex when the incident happened at about 5am.

Tuesday, October 2, saw nine vehicles totally destroyed in a fire incident that occurred between Barracks and Onireke bus stops along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

On October 14, another pipeline explosion claimed no fewer than 24 lives in Osisioma, a sleepy community in Abia State. The chairman of Osisioma Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Ikechukwu Chiavoghilefu, put the casualty figure at 150. The incident reportedly took place while villagers tried to scoop fuel from a ruptured pipeline network that conveyed petrol from Port Harcourt to Aba.