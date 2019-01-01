Sexual harassment dominated the education sector in 2018. Prof Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was sacked and was recently sentenced to jail by a court over sex-for-marks scandal. Prof Segun Awonusi in English Department, University of Lagos, Akoka, was accused by a female student and his semi-nude pictures were splashed online. The case is still on ongoing. The Governing Council of Lagos State University on October 6, 2018 terminated the appointment of three senior lecturers for sexual harassment of female students in their departments. The three lecturers were Dr. Sunkanmi Odubunmi, an Associate Professor in Department of Economics, Dr. Isiaka Ogunwande, also an Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry and Dr. Emmanuel Gbeleyi, a lecturer of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja. At Federal College of Agriculture (FCA), Ibadan, a senior lecturer, Mr Femi Aremu was accused of sexual harassment and extortion and is currently facing trials. The Governing Council of Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State terminated the appointment of a senior lecturer in the Department of Geology, Dr. Omananyi Yunusa Adinoyi for sexual harassment against a female student.