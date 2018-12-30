Another year has come to a close. Twelve long months of more negatives than positives. There was so much pain and bloodshed, so many broken promises and heartbreak. Blood of the innocent flowed and those we reposed confidence in made excuses instead of impact. The old got killed in their beds and men were slaughtered as sacrifices to cows. Evil men reigned supreme. Old men not only looked away while things went wrong in the market, they participated shamelessly and shamefully in macabre dances. Too many losses. Too many lost goals, too many sad stories.

But 2018 wasn’t all sad and bad. There were great moments, progress that left us proud and hopeful. Let’s celebrate those moments because what shall it profit us if we choose to mope and see gloom at a time like this? Nothing. I choose to see the sun and not its shadows. I choose to look forward to tomorrow. I choose to enjoy the warm winds that show that Nigeria is still breathing. Happiness is a choice. Let’s focus on that choice.

They were not born whiz kids, these five girls. In fact, five months before they became the cynosure of all eyes in faraway United States of America, Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye had had little contact with the computer. But they had passion. They wanted to do something different. They had potential and an organization discovered it.

For five months, they researched and worked and put together a tech app which they named FD- Detector, a device used to identify fake drugs using the bar code to verify the genuineness of the product. These teenage girls did it and wrote Nigeria’s name in gold in Silicon Valley. Yes, Silicon Valley. The app can reveal and verify expiration date of any drug even when some backroom faker has rewritten it with ink. Prof Dora Akunyili must be dancing somewhere in the great beyond. These girls built this app from the very scratch using open source software from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. These are students from humble background from Regina Pacis (Queen of Peace) Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State. This is not one of those schools where fees are paid in dollars and the students have ballet and German language lessons. It’s just a public school like you and I attended. Yet these brilliant girls beat Spain, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and China to lift the trophy. They stood tall among the 19,000 girls from 115 countries that participated in the competition. Their Fake Drug Detector App trumped 2000 other apps that were submitted.

Moving on, a Chemistry teacher from The Regent College, Abuja, Jamiu Aliyu, beat 119 educators across the globe to win the 2018 Honeywell Educators at Space Academy scholarship in United States Space and Rocket Centre Huntsville Alabama. It was his sixth attempt, having written essays for six consecutive years. He was the only Nigerian and one of two Africans who got the scholarship. When in 2017, the fifth year of his application, the assessors told him they were putting him on the waiting list, Aliyu waited with bated breath, yet no good news came. He did not get discouraged. He changed strategies and in 2018, he got the big break, a win that may change his life forever.