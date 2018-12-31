For the PDP, 2018 was a year of relentless battles with the Federal Government and the ruling the ruling APC over the state of affairs in the country.

NdubuisiOrji, Abuja

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2018 was a mixed grill. It was a year characterised by the good, the bad and the ugly. Like many other organisations, the opposition party had its moments of triumphs and disappointments.

The year under review will be remembered as a year, some top shots in the PDP subjected the party to public ridicule; a year, it suffered electoral loses, as well as, a year most of its “lost sheep” returned home.

As it is characteristic of every year preceding the general election, most activities within the major opposition party in the outgoing year was geared at preparing for the 2019 general election. The year witnessed endless brickbats between the PDP and Federal Government, as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, the party also did not spare the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as it continually pointed out perceived failings of the electoral body in the preparation for next year’s polls.

Orubebe, Mantu’s own goal

The PDP started 2018 on a low note. The members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), who were elected at the party’s National Convention, in December 2017, were still trying to settle into their new roles, when former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godday Orubebe fired a vitriolic shot at the party. Orubebe, who served as minister during President Goodluck Jonathan administration, in an open letter to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said the major opposition party has “crossed the bridge from pride to shame.”

Orubebe in the letter noted that “PDP is still lost in depression and suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)… the platform has crossed the bridge from pride to shame.

“We have gone from a party of pride to a party of shame and gradually receding into the abyss of political reality. For the simple reason that the nation is witnessing calls for the rise of a ‘third force’, we are fast becoming a shadow of ourselves. The party is gradually coming under the control of certain individuals, who are exhibiting dangerous levels of undemocratic behaviours.”

The PDP was yet to recover from the blows dealt it by Orubebe, when former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, dragged the opposition party straight into the mud.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television, Mantu confessed that he used to rig elections for the party. “I don’t have to go and change election (results) but when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys that if they see any chance they should favour you, you provide money to the security (personnel); I tell you it’s not necessarily when I am contesting election but when my party sponsors a candidate, I will like that candidate to win election,” the former Deputy Senate President confessed.

For a party struggling to reinvent itself after its loss in the 2015 poll, which was followed by a bitter internal conflict, Orubebe’s attack and Mantu’s confession were blows below the belt.

PDP apologises to Nigerians

On March 26, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, tendered a public apology to Nigerians, over the party’s past inclination for impunity and imposition, which, probably, resulted in its loss at the 2019 poll.

Speaking at “a public discourse on contemporary politics and governance in Nigeria”, organised by the party, Secondus begged Nigerians to forgive the PDP, its past wrongs, noting that it has learnt its lesson.

According to him: “In the past, there were impunity and imposition; we are not spirit. We have to be humble to apologise for imposition, impunity and other wrong doing. While in government, there was no nepotism, but today nepotism has been taken to the highest level by this government of APC.