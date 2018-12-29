If the House has shown enough political will, it would have at least kick started the process of devolving more powers to the state; it would have completed work on the bill for state policing and possibly overriden President Buhari veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, long before now; it would have insisted that the President appears before Parliament to explain why the government has continuously failed to ensure the security of lives and property across the country; it would have at least shutdown for three days, in line with its own resolution, to show its displeasure over the security situation in the country. For a House that is always quick to approve all the requests by the Executive for funds for security and election expenses, often without scrutiny, one would have expected that the same Chamber would muster enough courage to push through its initative aimed at making things work better.

But for needless policitisation of issues, the House would have succeeded in giving the country a more improved Electoral Act, ahead of next year’s general elections. It is unfortunate that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which is intended to enhance the conduct of elections in the country, beginning from next year’s polls, may end as an exercise in futility, because lawmakers prefer to put the interest of their political parties, for above the interest of the country.