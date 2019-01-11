Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that the implementation of the 2018 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in the state would be determined by community needs.

Speaking during a committee meeting on the implementation of SDGS projects, the governor stated that community-need approach would be adopted so as to fast track rapid grassroots development.

Fayemi who was represented at the forum by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, said his administration would continue to attract development partners that would support its cardinal agenda aimed at improving the lives of the citizenry.

The governor who listed Oye, Ijero, Moba, and Ekiti South West local government areas as the beneficiaries of the projects explained that the SDGs intervention projects would focus on education and the health sectors.

He said all resolutions on the completion of all processes would be done within one week as necessary logistics would be provided.

In his remarks, the state focal person and Secretary of state office of the SDGs, Mr Kayode Adunmo, said all procurements would be based on the current prices of the equipment required by the benefiting sectors.