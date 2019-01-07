From earthquakes in Indonesia, flooding in Japan and a volcanic eruption in Guatemala, thousands lost their lives in natural disasters in 2018, and hundreds of thousands more were injured or displaced. Indonesia witnessed earthquake and tsunami with 2,783 deaths and 330,000 people made homeless. An earlier earthquake had claimed 468 lives.

In Guatemala, 425 died following a volcanic eruption in Fuego. Surrounding areas were soon engulfed in a deadly pyroclastic flow, a mixture of hot gas and volcanic rock that could move at speeds up to 90 miles per hour. Monsoon flooding killed 361 in India, mostly in the southern Indian state of Kerala. In Japan, floodwaters swept across the country in July, killing nearly 200 people and causing the evacuation of close to nine million across 23 prefectures, the same month, at least 65 people died in a heat wave that saw more than 22,000 people hospitalised, typhoon Jebi lashed western Japan with winds of up to 172km/h (107mph), the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 25 years, and the northern island of Hokkaido was hit with a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, which triggered landslides.

In Pakistan, 180 died in a heat wave. Temperatures in the Pakistani city of Karachi stayed above 104 degrees Fahrenheit for several days, according to news reports; 151 died and 800 buildings were destroyed in North Korea floods.