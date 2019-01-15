Christopher Oji

The year 2018 could aptly be described as a year of tears and sorrows. It remains the most challenging year in Nigeria’s history, particularly in the area of security. The level of insecurity was so alarming, such that terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, among others, became part of the system.

On the political scene, it seemed as if the police drew a battle line with lawmakers with the likes of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Professor Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Hamman Misau coming under police ‘heat.’

On April 5, armed robbers attacked some banks in Offa, Kwara State. The incident led to the death of over 30 persons, including a pregnant woman, as well as nine policemen. The killing shocked the nation and police launched a high-powered investigation. Preliminary investigative reports by the police became controversial following allegations that the mastermind of the robbery operation had was linked to the Senate President, Saraki, former governor of Kwara State.

From the alleged confessional statement of the suspects, Saraki or someone close to him, was the backbone of the robbery gang. That led to a court in Abuja summoning Saraki to appear before it to explain what he knew about the suspects, who were linked to the Offa robbery.

Justice Abdullahi Garuba Ogbede of the Grade 1 Area Court, ACO Estate, Lugbe, FCT, Abuja, issued a criminal summons and ordered its service on Saraki, following a criminal complaint against him by an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, acting under Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

When the case was called, the complainant’s lawyer, E.S. Marcus, told the court that the defendant was absent in court, despite efforts made by an official of the court to serve him with summons issued on July 31.

Following Marcus’s complaint, Justice Ogbede invited the court’s official, Abdullahi Umar Kutigi, who informed the court that he was prevented by security personnel at the National Assembly from serving the defendant when he visited the place. The judge said, since there was no evidence that the defendant had been properly served, it was difficult for the court to take any further step on the case. Consequently, the matter was adjourned to September 10 for mention.

Ojaomo’s contention, in the complaint marked CR/196/2018, was that Saraki’s alleged refusal to honour an invitation purportedly sent to him by the police, in relation to the Offa robbery investigation, amounted to “obstructing a criminal investigation and disobeying a public officer carrying out a lawful responsibility.”

For Senator Melaye, he was arrested for alleged murder, among other charges. Melaye was alleged to have been involved in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi, as a result of which he was declared wanted. He was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.