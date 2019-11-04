Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Divine Football Club has emerged the winner of the 2019 edition of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army Youth Football Competition held in Kaduna yesterday.

Divine FC in a fierce competition that started on Monday, October 28 and ended on Sunday at Ribadu Cantonment Sports Arena in Kaduna November 3, defeated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombers with 4 goals to nothing to lift this year’s trophy. The General Officer Commanding, Major General Faruq Yahaya had a few weeks ago empowered 345 women and youths in his empowerment programme aimed at addressing youth restlessness within and around the Division’s franchise barracks.

Although the GOC owns the competition, which has captured in his appointment, “it is nonetheless put together in the spirit of the Vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles,” the GOC restated.