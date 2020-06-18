Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Villarreal’s star boy, Samuel Chukwueze has beaten iconic Lionel Messi and Juventus’ hit man, Christiano Ronaldo, to the 2019/2020 disciplinary statistics compiled by European media outlet, FOXSPORT.

The outlet, whose aim is to keep players’ fair play record in Europe elite leagues, which consists of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, French League and the German Bundesliga, revealed the 2019 AFCON bronze medalist controls emotions and rules of the game ahead the duo.

Chukwueze, a cynosure of all eyes in Villarreal’s last two games, has recorded single yellow cards in 27 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, while Ronaldo has been booked twice in his 22 appearances for the Old Ladies.

Messi is computed to have been booked thrice in 23 league games. The Argentine is behind teammate and injury prone, Luiz Suarez who recorded four yellow cards.

Despite walking away with the German Bundesliga’s golden boot, Robert Lewandowski stands behind the Nigerian star with five yellow cards in 29 appearances, while 2019 African Footballer of the Year, Sadio Mane, proved his emotion for the game overflow after receiving two in the ongoing season.

Chukwueze’s impressive form has fetched him interest from English Premier League sides, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The cool headed attacker has inspired Villarreal to seventh on the Spanish La Liga table.