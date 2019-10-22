Tajudeen Akinyemi, the President, Sunshine Stars Football Club, Akure on Tuesday said his club was 60 per cent ready for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019/2020 NPFL season is expected to kick off Nov. 3 and ends May 30, 2020.

Akinyemi told NAN that preparations were ongoing to ensure that the team was 100 per cent ready before the commencement of the league season.

“I can tell you that we are 60 per cent ready for the league.So, we still have 40 per cent of work to do before the commencement of the league.

“We opened a two-week training camp on Oct. 16 in Ibadan.

“We are going to stay in Ibadan till Oct. 29 and also play some friendly matches before traveling to Enugu for our first league game on Nov. 3,” he said.

On his prediction for their first game of the season, the club’s president who also doubles as the Chairman, Ondo State Football Agency said fans should expect a nervy and entertaining match between two big clubs.

“We begin our campaign against Rangers International FC of Enugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Stadium and to me that has to be the star game of Match day one.

“These are two big clubs who have represented the country at the continental stage on several occasions.

“So, everybody knows that Sunshine Stars and Rangers duel is always a cracker and hopefully, the game should live up to the expectations of the fans.

“Of course, our wish is to begin our league campaign on a bright note, but we know it is going to be a tough encounter.

“So we are hopeful of an away victory or at least, a draw.”. (NAN)