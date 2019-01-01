In between were all manners of tribulations, an economy that grudgingly came out of recession but refused to fly, a scary youth unemployment number, a self-defeating monetary policy that keeps interest rate at over 25 percent, the unbreakable siege of the Apapa district in Lagos by articulated trucks and the impotence of everyone to lift that siege. Add these to flood disasters, traffic disasters, flaming petrol tankers and conflagrations ignited by pipeline vandals, plus daily kidnappings for ransom and the depredations of Boko Haram, these left behind a cocktail Nigerians would rather not taste again.

Nigerians, therefore, welcome the New Year with great expectations. The year 2019 is like a blank slate permitting Nigerians and their leaders to write on it as they choose. It could be a positively momentous year. It could also be a year of great setbacks. It could be the year we make giant economic strides, or a year we plunge deeper into poverty as a nation. It could be a year we make a dash for true economic diversification or a year we remain stuck with crude oil as our principal income earner to the detriment of other sources. It could be the year that would cement the nation’s unity or the year that tears it asunder.

That the year is an election year is constitutionally determined. It also marks two decades of our democratic experiment. The world is, therefore, watching Nigeria to see what we can make of it. Expectations are that our election this year must be qualitatively better than that of 2015. This means that it must be devoid of violence; it must be seen to be free and fair; it must not be tainted by cash-for-votes deals of any sort. The administration of the vote must be transparent, devoid of hitches, equipment malfunctions, late arrival of materials and officials. Above all, there must be peace and orderliness at the collation centres and results must be promptly disseminated. Absolute impartiality is expected of all security agents during the election. Their principal duty is to maintain law and order and secure the liberty of all voters so they can cast their votes without fear or favour.