Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the people to remain faithful and trust in God for guidance and success in the face of challenges.

Ortom who stated this in his new year message, congratulated the good people of the State and other Nigerians on the successful crossover to year 2019.

In the message which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, the Governor appreciated God for taking Benue through what he described as a turbulent year 2018, and stated that 2019 is a year of victory for the people of the State.

“Governor Ortom also implores the people to sustain their support of his administration and security agencies in peace building, to guarantee the safety of lives and property. He says 2019 is a decisive year for the country as Nigerians prepare to go to the polls to choose their leaders.

“The Governor expresses the hope that this year’s elections will be hitch-free, fair and credible, stressing that no form of manipulation of the electoral process will succeed. Governor Ortom wishes Benue people a prosperous New Year.”