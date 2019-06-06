The Nigeria Judo Federation has concluded plans to organise closed trials ahead of the 2019 All Africa Games in the Morocco.

The National trials will hold from June 7th to 9th at the indoor hall of Teslim Balogun sports complex in Lagos.

According to the technical director of the Nigeria Judo Federation, Ewa Ekuta said the first to six positions at the 2018 National Sports Festival in their respective weight were invited.

Ekuta revealed that the trials should be a round robin system adding that the judoka with the highest number of wins is automatically declared winner.

The former African champion said, “The trial is to enable the federation select the national champions that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco. The team selected will also serve as a standing team to any international event.

“The competition shall be the round robin system; no matter how much points a judoka have, it shall not supersede the number of wins in a particular category”.

Ekuta said the trials would be conducted under the rules and regulation of the International Judo Federation.

He revealed that the national ranking list would not accommodate any judoka to cross carpet from one weight to another.