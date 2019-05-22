Nigeria did the unbelievable on Monday night by beating host, Côte d’Ivoire 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-16) at the Zone 3 Men’s Volleyball qualifiers for All Africa Games in Abidjan.

Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire both won their opening games by three straight sets last Saturday and Côte d’Ivoire were piped favourite over Nigeria who just assembled a new team.

Nigeria shocked the crowd at Treshville Salle des Sports beating a star studded Côte d’Ivoire.

The assistant coach of Nigeria volleyball team, Elishama Elam dedicated the victory to all the volleyball players and coaches in Nigeria who have been praying for the success of the team.

He said, “This victory is not only for the boys in Abidjan but to all the active and non active players as well as the coaches who despite our challenges prayed for us. We promise to bring home the sole ticket to the country”.

An elated President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod hailed the players for their outstanding performance against the host.

He urged the boys not to relent on their oars while playing their last game against Burkina Faso.

He said, “The nation is proud of you because you have shown class against Côte d’Ivoire. I want you to approach your last match just as they way you executed your first and second matches.

“The All Africa Games sole ticket must comeback with you to the country because we are ready to make an impact at the games proper in Morocco”, he added.