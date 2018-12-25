Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Council of Chiefs, Niger State, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has enjoined politicians to accept the outcome of next year’s elections.

This was as he appealed to them to abide by the rules and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful outcome.

Dr. Abubakar stated this when the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Sani, paid him a visit where he described Sani as a man who has what it would take to change Nigeria for good.

According to the Etsu Nupe, “I urge you to please follow the laid down rules and regulations of this exercise because as you know, there are so many people contesting for the same position and there is what we call overzealousness and eagerness to do something that may not good in terms of finances and physical being.”

“People who have something to offer have entered the race. And by God’s grace they will reach their destination. I must confess that ADP is our own.

“Sani is a close brother of mine. We have been together for a long time. He considers and appreciate situations and also at all times proffer solutions to every given problem.

“He is an individual that we always want to sit with and chat. I have no doubt in my mind that the he has all the requirements in the race he has entered,” he noted.

On his part, Sani said the endorsement by the Etsu Nupe would not be taken for granted as he would entrench good governance if elected.

In the words of Sani, “This is one endorsement I will always remember for rest of my life because from the traditional point of view and given the position of His Royal Highest in Nigeria, means a lot. I feel so blessed.

“I believe that Nigerians will now believe me and know that I am a credible candidate who can do it.

“Nigeria is a country of greatness which has everything it takes to be great,” he added.