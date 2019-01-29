AAC Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has challenged journalists to get involved in initiatives like the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as it also helps their own fitness.

He stated this at the media seminar to herald the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which took place yesterday at the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Sowore, who had participated in at least eight marathons emphasised the need for journalists to be more detailed in their reportage.

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli thanked journalists for all their support since the inception of the Lagos race, while he also shared some of the new measures being put in place to allow for another seamless race this year.

“We are grateful to the journalists for all their good work, but we have introduced some new rules for this year’s race, particularly at the start point and the finish,” Skippo as he is fondly referred to revealed.

Alli stated that among other things, the IAAF rules would be strictly followed this year; hence journalists must give the runners at least a two-minute break before they can be granted any sort of interview.