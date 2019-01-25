The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) as well as a serial marathon runner, Omoyele Sowore has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon media seminar.

The media seminar was billed to take place on Monday, January 28 at the Sports Bar at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Ina a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Sowore who had participated in several marathons across the world, including the Lagos race would be sharing his experience in road races.

Aside from Sowore, other carefully selected resource persons would also be speaking at the Media seminar.

According to Thomas, some of the other speakers for the seminar included Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, who would be speaking on Lagos State Government and Future of Marathons and Road Races.

Also, Bukola Olopade, Race Consultant, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will shed more light on how the marathon Became a global brand within three years

On his part, Mr. Solomon Alao, Chairman Lagos Athletics Association will reel out plans by the association to boost tourism and trade with marathons and road races in Lagos.

Roseline Eyenike, a marathoner will speak on Expectations of Runners from Journalists after completing the gruelling 42 km race.

Some of the other speakers also expected at the seminar is Mr. Steve Osuji: member Editorial Board, The Nation Newspapers and author “Not too Old to Run” who will talk on the Pros and Cons of running at 50+.

Debo Osundun; Chairman, Lagos SWAN will also be in attendance, alongside Yussuf Alli, General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, who will intimate journalists on the dos and don’ts of 2019 edition of the marathon.

Aside from the short lectures at the seminar, the first set of award winners, who would be rewarded for their reportage of the Lagos Marathon would also be unveiled and honoured.