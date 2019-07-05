Football fans in Enugu on Friday warned the Super Eagles of Nigeria against committing unnecessary errors against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Saturday`s round of 16 match.

The Super Eagles will on Saturday July 6 battle the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Some of the fans who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu urged the Eagles to understand what was at stake in the match.

Anistar Izuikem, Coach of Star Plus FC, said that the Eagles needed to play with determination and as a team, as the match would be tactical.

He said that in football, past results may not necessarily determine the outcome of subsequent clashes between two sides.

” Though, we beat them in the 2018 world cup qualifying first leg and drew with them in Douala, Cameroon, teams keep improving and growing every day, so the Cameroon of 2018 is not the same as the one at the AFCON,” he said.

Okechukwu Nnamani, a female football club administrator, urged Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr, to play his best legs in the match.

” We have a good young team, likewise the Cameroonian team; Eagles must avoid errors in the match and take their chances.

” Football is all about goals and it is time the strikers prove their worth, as we can boast of good strikers in the tournament but they have failed to make impact,” he said.

A soccer fan, Ugochukwu Okeiyi, said that the match would be tough for the two teams, considering their rivalry since the 80s.

” Though Nigeria is ahead of Cameroun in terms of victories, the Indomitable Lions have defeated us in crucial times.

” They defeated us in the 2000 AFCON final hosted by Nigeria in Lagos.

” Although, we beat them 4-0 in the first leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifier and drew with them in their home, that does not mean they will not be a match for the Eagles,” he said.

Okeiyi said that the Eagles had not been impressive in the ongoing tournament, and the coach needed to play a strong line up for the game.

”At this stage of the competition, which is winner takes all, the Eagles need to be focused for the 90 minutes and avoid missing chances,” he said. (NAN)