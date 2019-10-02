Emma Njoku

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, may not return to the Super Eagles anytime soon, at least, for as long as Gernot Rohr remains Nigeria’s manager.

More than two months after the conclusion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the German tactician had finally blamed Akpeyi for the injury time goal conceded by the Nigerian team in their 2-1 loss to Algeria in the semifinal of the competition.

With almost the last kick of the game, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored a brilliant free-kick to send Algeria through to the final for the first time in 29 years.

According to Rohr, the Super Eagles players did everything in their power to prevent the ball from going in to the extent that Henry Onyekuru had to lie down behind the wall.

The Super Eagles’ gaffer absolved the Monaco winger of any blame and pointed an accusing finger at Akpeyi.

In an interview published by German newspaper Mannheimer Morgen today, Rohr explained : ‘’At first, it was unfortunate that the foul had even occurred near the 18-yard box.

‘’Then the wall wanted to jump, and one threw himself on the floor to fend off the ball. We took care of everything, just that our goalkeeper was not behind the wall.”