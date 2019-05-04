Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he will not go out of his way to plead with Victor Moses to rescind his decision to retire from Super Eagles duties but would leave the door open.

Although the German football tactician has refused to close the door on Moses returning to the national team ahead of 2019 African Cup of Nations, allnigeria.com understands that the Chelsea loanee’s decision is final.

Asked if he was motivated to recall Moses if he decided to play for the Super Eagles again, Rohr told Goal.com France: ‘’We tried to convince him not to retire but he made his choice. If he reverses this decision, it’s up to him to tell us.

‘’We are open to dialogue but we will not kneel to ask a player to return.’’

The German was asked about the possibility of Ahmed Musa replacing Obi Mikel as the captain of the national team for the AFCON. ‘’No final choice yet. I am expected to meet Obi Mikel soon to take stock with him, whether he wants to return to the team or not.

‘’He is playing again following his knee injury. It is not impossible that he will go to the AFCON if he feels ready.’’

The Super Eagles will start their Africa Cup of Nations preparations in Asaba on June 2, and face Zimbabwe in a friendly on June 8 before their trip to Ismailia, Egypt.