Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr could be forced to drop regulars, Leon Balogun and No one goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho from his Super Eagles AFCON squad due to lack of game time at their club sides.

The Brighton centre-back had been inactive for three months and his fitness level should be a major concern for Rohr and his backroom staff.

Due to his match rustiness, Balogun’s place is no longer secured and the form of Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi could rule him out of the entire competition.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Uzoho was handed his Super Eagles debut by Rohr prior to Russia 2018 World Cup and he was installed as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper during the competition.

Things hadn’t been going smoothly for Uzoho since his loan move to Anorthosis in Cyprus.

His unimpressive club form might affect his chances of being the Super Eagles first-choice or even being on the plane to Egypt.