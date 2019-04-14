Ahead of this year African Cup of Nations slated for Egypt, president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has confirmed that Super Eagles will have its camp set up in Egypt.

Pinnick announced this during the build up to the draw of the competition. He also confirmed that the team will play two friendly matches in the North African country to notch the team into shape for biennial tournament. The 3 time African champions will be hoping to make a meaningful impact in the competition after missing the last two editions after failing to qualify. The president, however, did not mention the country or club Super Eagles will face while in Egypt.