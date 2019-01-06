Demand for restructuring has been on the topmost agenda of the Yoruba. This is being largely championed by pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere.

Omoniyi Salaudeen

This year’s election, unlike the previous ones, holds a great promise for the peaceful future co-existence of this country. It’s going to redefine the basis of new relationship among the various ethnic nationalities. All along, since electioneering began, each region has been quite eager to use the auspicious moment to negotiate with the two leading presidential candidates what is generally considered to be the best interest of its people in exchange for support for victory.

In the Southwest, demand for restructuring has been on the topmost agenda of the Yoruba people. This is being largely championed by the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere. The strategy of the group is to use the coming election to secure commitment from any candidate who has demonstrable and well-articulated idea about restructuring. At one time, Atiku Abubakar had met with the leadership of the Afenifere to test the waters, and he got a good listening ear. But then, the final decision has been kept under wraps.

However, while the people were waiting with bated breath for official declaration of its position on the two leading presidential candidates, a faction of the group led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi recently met in Ibadan and announced its resolve to support President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term. Over time, Buhari has overtly and covertly demonstrated his disdain for theword, restructuring.

This has consequently led to a serious verbal dueling between the Adebanjo-led faction of the Afenifere and the Fasanmi group. The first to throw the salvo was Fasanmi, who called the Adebanjo-led group opportunists, saying that genuine progressives, who were true disciples of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, would not support Atiku to rule Nigeria. “No genuine Afenifere person who is an Awolowo disciple will support Atiku at all. It is a gross betrayal of Awolowo legacy,” he said.

The spokesperson of Afenifere, Chief Biodun Akinfasae, addressing the press at the end of Ibadan meeting also declared: “We are telling the whole world that Afenifere as enunciated by Awolowo is still intact and we will support President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osinbajo come the presidential election in 2019.

“The other Afenifere led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo supporting Atiku Abubakar is not part of us and are usurpers in the group. Yoruba is a nation and even during the time of Awolowo, there were dissenting voices. This Afenifere is led by the longest living Senator in Nigeria, Pa Ayo Fasanmi. We also have Senator Biyi Durojaye, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, Chief Tajudeen Olusi, and many other persons in Yorubaland who are not renegades, but with us.

“The owner of the mandate of the Yoruba people is the All Progressives Congress (APC), the six governors of Yorubaland are APC, all Houses of Assembly in Yorubaland are APC.

“None of those in another group of Afenifere has ever contested election and have no mandate. This Afenifere has the mandate of the Yoruba people. The VP will be here to declare for the presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari. Yoruba will have a political interest.”