With the way power now rotates between the North and South, where is the interest of the minority?

Chief Awolowo was the only politician who believed minorities should be treated as human beings too and who did everything to help them. Can you believe that the leaders of our country went to the constitutional conference in London and when Awolowo began to talk about the minorities, some of our leaders said there were no minorities in Nigeria? Isn’t it horrible that anybody will say a thing like that? What Chief Awolowo did in the next constitutional conference was to include minority in the Western Region delegation so that they would go there and show their face. And out of spite for Western Region and Chief Awolowo, the Federal Government created the Mid-Western Region in 1963. Chief Awolowo welcomed it, the Action Group welcomed it. But they insisted that the other minorities must follow. The North said no and the East also didn’t want South of the East to go away. These are the fact of the existence of this country. But Yoruba men and women don’t know. If they know how much we in the Southwest have sacrificed for orderly structure for Nigeria, they will not be playing games against restructuring. I don’t know of any significant citizen of the Southwest who has never spoken in favour of restructuring of this country. You may because of your partisan politics support somebody who is opposed to restructuring. But you are not carrying the message of the Yoruba people to do that. The message of the Yoruba people is that the country must be restructured. Who is president is not as important to us as the kind of structure we have for our country.

The national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has just been appointed as the Chairman of The Buhari Presidential Campaign Council. This in essence means that Yoruba have a lot of stake in this election. Don’t you think so?

Again, I don’t care what party Ahmed Bola Tinubu belongs to. He is a capable Yoruba man and I can stand up anywhere in the world and say that. I looked at his energy, his political sagacity, and his resourcefulness when he tried to save Nigeria in 2013/14. The country was breaking up literally. Corruption was highest in every area of the government. The political party in power was breaking up and everything looks as if it was going to be dissolution of the country. Different sections of the country were already talking about secession. Then, he stepped forward, brought people together and created a new political party which called itself All Progressives Congress (APC). And he did a very patriotic thing by not asking that his own part of the country should be nominated by that party as presidential candidate. If Bola Tinubu had wanted a Yoruba man, if he had wanted himself to be nominated presidential candidate in 2014, he would have been nominated. And just as Buhari won, he would have won. But he didn’t do that. I give that to him as credit. You don’t deny credit to those who deserve credit. I give all of that to him as credit. But when it was all over and Buhari won, what did we see? Tinubu was kicked out of the door. He no longer became significant part of the government. Well, politicians will choose what they feel like doing, old men like me will stay in the background and say what are you people doing? I cannot claim to understand what our people have been doing since then. Perhaps, because Buhari found his campaign not doing too well, he wants to bring competent hand of Bola Tinubu into it. He had saved his country before in times of trouble; maybe he can also save Buhari this time. But I don’t see that anything will be different. I am an old man. When young person falls, he looks in front. When an old man falls, he stops and looks behind him. I look behind me and I don’t see that anything is going to change. I believe that when it is over, it will be the same thing all over again. I see him behind the door. I hope not so, but I fear so.