Joe Apu

The Black Stars of Ghana look set to storm this year’s AFCON 2019 in Egypt later this month with two official captains in the team.

According to footballghana.com, the team already has Andre Ayew as the captain while Asamoah Gyan is general skipper.

The site reports that Ghana arrived Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to begin their three-week training camp for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt later this month.

A second batch of players and officials had left Accra on Sunday night and touched down at the camp on Monday morning.

Captain Andre Ayew, general skipper Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu were among the second contingent which also included head coach James Kwesi Appiah, assistant Ibrahim Tanko and goalkeeper coach Richard Kingson.

According to the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, a third party, including the likes of Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, were expected to join camp during the weekend from their various club bases in Europe and the United States.