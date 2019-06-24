The 2019 edition of the African Freestyle Football Championship organised by Feet ‘n’ Tricks under the authority of World Freestyle Football Association commenced on a colourful note on Saturday in Lagos.

John Benjamin emerged winner of the Lagos Regional Championship, after a keenly-contested final with Larry Etuduvwun with Taiwo Oni finishing third.

Over 60 participants were on hand to thrill the lively fans with ball juggling skills all day at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos. Damilola Adeshina fended off the challenges from Augustina Unamba and Mariam Olaobi, as she won the women’s category, followed by Unamba and Olaobi in second and third position respectively.

Super Falcons forward, Rashidat Ajibade, who is the defending champions of the women’s event of the championships, would be aiming for her third straight title, when the crème-de-la-crème gathered in the final later in the year.