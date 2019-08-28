Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, organiser of the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, has named its ambassadors for the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship holding in Lagos between September 14 and 15.

Former professional English footballer, John Fashanu; former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba; Nollywood actors, Tonto Dikeh and Williams Uchemba are some of the brand ambassadors for this year’s competition.

Others are Nigerian street-dance sensation Poco Lee; hype man/MC, Kunle Oshodi-Glover, popularly known as Shody and ex-Big Brother contestant, Iwuchukwu Marianne Ahneeka.

Chairman of Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, who expressed delight while announcing the ambassadors, noted that the company is on a mission to make Africa the home of freestyle football.

He said: “Over the years, our selected ambassadors have demonstrated great leadership qualities and have continuously been a part of societal development and youth empowerment across Africa. With their exemplary dedication to the growth of football and entertainment, we trust their ability to engage and inspire our audience as well as promote freestyle football.”

He also noted that since its inception in 2017, Feet ‘N’ Tricks has recorded rapid growth, while its championship events were recognized as the Freestyle Football Championships with the widest live coverage globally in 2018.

“This year, we returned more grounded as our just concluded regionals – which held in Lagos, Owerri, Warri, and Abuja – pulled in more than 200 freestylers from across the regions with select freestylers in the male and female categories qualifying for the national championship round,” Ozigbo said.

The national competition of the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship is a perfect fusion of Freestyle Football and entertainment, with over 120 participants and will feature musical performances, dance competition, and other side attractions.

This event is endorsed by World Freestyle Football Association and proudly sponsored by SuperSport, Red Bull GmbH, Heritage Bank among others.