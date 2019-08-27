Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited has unveiled sports broadcast giant, SuperSport, as its media partnership for the broadcast of the 2019 edition of the African Freestyle Football Championship (AFFC).

With the new partnership, the Pan-African group of television channels, highly recognised as MultiChoice’s pacesetter sports broadcast station for providing quality sports content, will bring live broadcast of the national and African Freestyle Football Championships to its viewers across sub-Saharan Africa.

Feet ‘n’ Tricks, organizers of the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, welcomed over 120 freestylers on-stage in its Nigerian regional auditions in Lagos, Warri, Owerri and Abuja, who competed to win prizes worth hundreds of thousands of naira, as well as a chance to compete at the national and continental competitions holding between September 14 and 15, and to attend the Freestyle Football World Championship.

The 32 winners from the regional auditions will converge at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, on September 14, to compete for the national championship title, to earn the highly coveted championship title alongside mouth-watering cash prize, including an all-expense paid trip to Miami, USA, to represent Nigeria in the global championship. The African Freestyle Football Championship happening on September 15, at the same venue, will play host to talented freestyle football champions from all over Africa as well as renowned celebrities and VIPs.