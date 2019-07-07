The basketball teams to the 2019 African Games in Morroco commenced camping on Friday, in Abuja.

Yahaya Abdul (River Hoopers of Port Harcourt), David Godwin, Dike Azuoma and Okoh Lucky Subel both of Kano Pillars have all been invited by the 3×3 National Team head coach, Acha Chris Ikwue.

Akintunde Akin Moses, Agu Ibe Abuchi (Gombe State Bulls), Iduh John Mathias (Gombe State Bulls and Ogunsemore Babajide Micheal complete the list of eight players invited to fight for the four available jerseys.

The team will camp at Bolingo Hotel, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Women’s team to be coached by Niagwan Jacqueline will include Abel Marvelous Chizi (MFM Basketball Club), Musa Murjanatu (Air Warriors of Abuja), Anaswem Jossett (Customs) and Mac -Dangosu Theresa of FCT Angels.

Umeh Gloria Nwamaka and duo of Okoro Ifunanya and Iornumbe Regina from First Bank of Lagos complete the list of players invited to camp.

Acha and Jacqueline will be assisted by Okoh Christopher and Faustinus- Akhere Juliana Ojoshogo, respectively.