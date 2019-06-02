Six years since their last appearance at the biggest women basketball showpiece in Africa, Zimbabwe are anxious to get back to the high table.

That they missed out on the past two editions has reawakened a strong desire to get back to where they belong but in their way lies a giant so big that they will need to unearth magic and extraordinary abilities to accomplish this mission.

Zimbabwe head coach Mxolisi Ndlovu is confident that his side has what it takes to achieve this objective but it will take much more than just inner strength.

Against Angola, Zimbabwe will be up against perennial zonal champions and continental stalwarts that have won the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket twice in 2011 as well as 2013 and reached the Semi-Finals an incredible nine times.

In an exclusive interview with FIBA.basketball, Ndlovu admitted that for the home side to dominate the tournament, they will be looking forward to playing in front of their fans.

“It is a good opportunity for us to play in front of our home crowd. It will be a tough assignment as we will be playing against Angola who are a great and experienced team but we will go out there and give a good account of ourselves.”