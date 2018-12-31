Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Nigerian Army has, again, warned its officers and men to steer clear of partisan politics as dire consequences await any one that violates the rules of engagement.

This is even as it maintained that the Operation PYTHON DANCE III is to consolidate on the gains made by Operation CROCODILE SMILE III in the Niger Delta region.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarhem, who handed down this warning during the programme of events of 16 Brigade 2018 West African Social Activities(WASA) with the theme ‘Celebrating Our Frontline Troops’ held at Elele Barracks, said the Nigerian Army would deal with any act of indiscipline.

Gen. Sarhem, represented by Brig.-Gen. Nasiru Ibrahim Najaja, urged officers and men to uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“May I also use this opportunity to remind officers and soldiers of the forthcoming general elections and the need to remain apolitical.

“You must eschew any act that is capable of getting you into partisanship. We must remain true to our professional callings at all times and desist from any illegal activity.

“Let me warn that no act of indiscipline would be tolerated in the months ahead. We must continually ensure our conducts are in line with extant rules of engagements and utmost regard for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“We must remain discipline and work within the purview of laws and particularly the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE”.

On the commencement of Operation EGWU EKE III, Gen. Sarhem while commending the Commander, Brig.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, officers and men for the success recorded during the Operation CROCODILE SMILE III urged them to use the on-going EGWU EKE III to create an enabling environment for peace in the Niger Delta region.

“As you are aware the Army wide Operation EGWU EKE III has commenced across all the divisions in the Nigerian Army.

You would agree with me that we have recorded tremendous success during the last operations, I therefore urge you to consolidate on the gains in the days and months ahead. Let us make Operation EGWU EKE III, a huge success to create an enabling environment where peace and security can be guaranteed.

“Indeed I have confidence in 16 Brigade Command and leadership”.

Aligbe explained that the theme of the 2018 WASA was carefully chosen to celebrate troops in different theatre of operation especially in the North East.

Bayelsa State deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd), who was the guest of honour, commended 16 Brigade for its partnership with the Bayelsa State Government to maintain peace in the state and pleaded for the sustenance of the peace and stability being enjoyed in the state.